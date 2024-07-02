REPORT: Four of the Best CBs of All Time Played for the Silver and Black
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most storied organizations in the league's history. Specifically, the Raiders defenses have produced some of the best defensive backs in history.
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher recently ranked his top 10 cornerbacks of all time, and the Raiders had several on the list.
Mosher ranked cornerback Willie Brown as the ninth-best cornerback of all time. While Brown played for multiple teams around the National Football League, Mosher noted Brown's best football came while he played for the Raiders.
"His career took off in Oakland as he made the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons," Mosher said. "His best season came in 1973 when he was named to his fifth All-Pro team. He recorded three interceptions and helped the Raiders reach the AFC Conference Championship Game again.
Brown was elected to the Pro Bowl Hall of Fame in 1984 and finished his career with 54 interceptions and nine Pro Bowl selections. Not too bad for an undrafted free agent from Grambling State.
Mosher would then rank Raiders legend and fan favorite Charles Woodson as the sixth-best corner ever. While Woodson played multiple positions during his career, Mosher still considered Woodson one of the best cornerbacks of all time.
"Charles Woodson had a long career at cornerback before making the switch to safety," Mosher said. "Before those final four seasons, Woodson was one of the league's top cornerbacks for well over a decade. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording five interceptions in 1998.
"Woodson played until age 39, starting all 16 games for the Raiders in 2015. Even in that season, he recorded five interceptions and nine pass deflections. Woodson's durability and consistent play-making are why he is so high on this list. He finished his career with 251 starts, 65 interceptions, 33 forced fumbles, and 20 sacks. He is the only defensive back in league history with 55+ interceptions and 20+ sacks. Woodson was a rare player in every sense of the word.
Mosher ranked former Raiders cornerback Mike Haynes as the third-best cornerback of all time, giving the Raiders two of the top cornerbacks in NFL history.
"There weren’t many cornerbacks with his size and ball skills," Mosher said. "In his rookie season, Haynes recorded eight interceptions in 14 games, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in a landslide. He made the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons with the Patriots and made nine total Pro Bowls. Haynes was named the No. 49 player of all time by the NFL when it compiled its list of the top 100 players in league history. His length, physicality, ball skills, and big-game production are why he is so high on this list."
Mosher ranked former Raiders cornerback Rod Woodson as the second-best cornerback to ever play in the National Football League. The only person Mosher ranked over Woodson was former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders.
"Rod Woodson played 12 years at cornerback (1987-1998) before switching to safety," Mosher said. "He played five years as a free safety, making four Pro Bowls and leading the league in interceptions twice. However, we are only judging his cornerback play for this list. And yet, he comes in at No. 2.
"Woodson made five All-Pro teams at cornerback and was one of the most complete defensive backs in NFL history. He created takeaways, shut down top receivers, and made plays in the run game. Woodson did not have a weakness, and that’s why you can make a strong case he is the best defensive back in NFL history."
