REPORT: Has Brock Bowers Reached Superstar Status?
The Las Vegas Raiders looked like an improved team against the Miami Dolphins but still fell short in a double-digit loss on the road. Las Vegas put up a fight, but their thin roster eventually gave way to a determined Dolphins team.
Dharya Sharma of The Sporting News noted that tight end Bowers had a productive game individually, but the Raiders offense struggled again after having last week off.
“With just 19 points on Sunday, the Raiders posted their sixth game of the season where the offense failed to score 20 points,” Sharma said. “The unit has yet to score 30 points in any contest this season and didn't look much better in their first game under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who takes over at the position after Luke Getsy was fired on November 4th after the team's Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.”
Sharma credits Bowers with being successful despite not being on an offense conducive to fully living up to his potential. The numerous things wrong with the Raiders' offense negatively impact Bowers, but he still manages to play well more times than not.
“Though the Raiders' offense has been atrocious this season, one of the few bright spots on the unit is rookie tight end Brock Bowers,” Sharma said. “The No.13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been the most productive tight end in the league this season and looks like a future perennial All-Pro.
“Bowers had the best game of his young career in Week 11 and broke a couple of records in the process. The former Georgia standout hauled in 13 receptions on Sunday, which is the most by a rookie tight end in a single game.”
Bowers has seemingly broken records or had a statistical outburst in nearly every game this season. Even with few other legitimate receiving threats on the roster or consistent quality play from the quarterback position, Bowers has been a bright spot for the struggling Raiders offense.
Still, the NFL has brought many high-flying rookies back down to earth the very next season. Bowers is definitely heading towards superstar status, but it may be a little premature to call the rookie a superstar.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.