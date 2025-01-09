REPORT: Is O'Connell Headed for Another QB Competition?
The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly need to add a talented quarterback to their roster as soon as possible. The last two seasons have been filled with numerous losses caused by the lack of competent quarterback play.
Had the Raiders had better quarterback play in the 2023-24 season, they could have made the playoffs. However, the Raiders also need help at many other positions on the roster, making their sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft even more interesting.
After winning two games late in the season, the Raiders' draft day plans are a little more up in the air than they once were. Had the Raiders lost those two games instead of winning them, they likely would have been within the top two or three picks, and no difficult decisions would have had to have been made.
However, with the sixth pick in the draft and out of range for one of the top quarterbacks available, the Raiders are still in a perfect position to secure one of the top players in the draft, even if it is not a quarterback.
Benjamin Solak of ESPN believes the Raiders will give in and trade numerous picks to move up in the draft and select one of the top quarterbacks available.
"I predict they'll trade Gardner Minshew to a team that needs a veteran, opening the competition between Aidan O'Connell and a rookie early draft pick, either Sanders or Ward," Solak said. "It's a bad quarterback class, but the Raiders are so desperate I could see them trading up to be the team that takes the first passer off the board."
The Raiders entered a critical offseason by firing former head coach Antonio Pierce after a challenging 4-13 season. One positive of such a frustrating season is having one of the top picks in the draft, as the Raiders do.
However, the Raiders must select the right player with their first-round draft pick, which they have failed to do more than once recently. If they do not, the last two seasons have been pointless for the Silver and Black.
They cannot afford to miss on another first round pick.
