REPORT: How Safe is Raiders' Pierce's Job?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a difficult season, one that many did not expect after a strong close to the 2023 campaign.
The second half of last season earned Antonio Pierce the full-time head coaching job after he was tremendous in improving both sides of the ball. Many thought that momentum would carry over into the 2024 season.
It did not, as the Raiders are 3-12 and face another winnable game against the New Orleans Saints that could drop them further down the 2025 NFL Draft order.
With a lack of competitiveness and constant losing, Pierce’s job security has come into question, as is consistent with underachieving coaches, even in their first full season.
According to NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Pierce’s future with the Raiders is in ‘serious doubt.’
On the situation, the reporters say:
“Owner Mark Davis' public comments at the December League Meeting suggested he’ll wait to evaluate until after the season ends. And perhaps, if the team has another stirring win like Sunday's, Davis could ride the wave of positivity. Nothing has been finalized.
But new minority owner Tom Brady, whom Davis has made clear he'll rely on heavily, is not accustomed to being associated with a 3-12 season and has sought input on how to turn things around. The team's biggest star, Maxx Crosby, who has said he wants to be a Raider for life, badly wants to win and will be watching closely in the coming weeks to see what efforts are made to accomplish that. Davis himself hates losing, too, and his team has done a lot of it.”
Pelissero and Rapoport go on to defend Pierce, saying personnel changes have contributed to a tumultuous season. However, they also say Pierce’s ‘business decisions’ comments ‘raised eyebrows’ in the locker room, and many of Pierce’s supportive voices have departed.
The report also mentions that if Pierce earns a second season, he will have much work to do to improve the offensive staff. The Raiders have been poor on that side of the ball and will likely evaluate many options to improve it.
It is not surprising that a coach who has only won three games in his first full season does not have 100 percent job security.
While Pierce endeared himself to Raiders fans with how the team finished last season, time goes by quickly in the NFL. Pierce has not built on 2023 this season, and winning is the ultimate goal for every organization.
That, coupled with Davis’ impatience and Brady’s expected input, could mean Pierce’s next two weeks are under a microscope.
