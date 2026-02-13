Tracking the Raiders, Klint Kubiak's Coaching Staff Additions

The Las Vegas Raiders have already begun building out their coaching staff under first-time head coach Klint Kubiak. Finding the right coaches for Kubiak's staff will be nearly as critical as hiring Kubiak himself. Las Vegas must do its due diligence and assemble a serviceable staff.

Raiders Move Forward

Las Vegas has tried several times recently to form a respectable coaching staff but have failed each of the past three times. They hope Kubiak is the coach that will change things for them moving forward. However, he will need the right group of coaches around him to do so.

The Raiders look like they will move quickly but carefully in regard to building out Kubiak's staff. They have already hired one assistant coach and are set to interview several other coaches. Their list of interviewees is set to expand rapidly. Below is a tracker of where the Raiders stand in the process.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Interview List

The Raiders will reportedly interview Rob Leonard, the team's defensive line coach, for the team's vacant defensive coordinator position.

Las Vegas will reportedly also interview Seattle Seahawks Wide Receivers Coach Frisman Jackson for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Hired

Mike McCoy was reportedly the first coach added to Kubiak's coaching staff as an assistant coach. McCoy and Kubiak have spent time together previously, as have McCoy and Kubiak's father, Gary. McCoy brings decades of professional coaching experience with him.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Once the Raiders finish assembling Kubiak's coaching staff, Las Vegas can finally begin rebuilding its roster in a way that suits Kubiak's preferences and vision for the team. Las Vegas has a long way to go. However, solidifying their coaching staff is a significant step in their rebuild.

Las Vegas' front office hopes to equip Kubiak with everything he needs to succeed. As much as the Raiders' head coaches have struggled recently, Las Vegas' front office has several areas it can improve as well. Kubiak gives them another chance to get things right.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Upon his arrival, Kubiak noted that he had a list of candidates in mind to help fill out his coaching staff. After being introduced as the Raiders' head coach on Tuesday, Kubiak wasted no time getting the interview process started just a couple of days later.

“Yes. Definitely have a list of candidates that we're going through right now. And we're going to be working hand in hand on coaches, on the roster, everything. That’s part of us being successful, is us working together,” Kubiak said.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.