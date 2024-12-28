Raiders' Potential Landing Spot for Browns RB Chubb Next Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have two games remaining against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 and AFC West rival, Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. The season has been over for many fans of Raider Nation. This season has been a total disappointment from top to bottom. The Raiders were not able to find any spark to get things going in the right direction.
For many, they have already been looking forward to the offseason. The upcoming offseason can be one of the biggest for the franchise. Everyone knows and is talking about how the team will address the quarterback position. That will be one of the most important priorities for the Silver and Black.
But another important position the Raiders will be looking at is at running back. The running back room has been inconsistent all year. Running back Zamir White could not find his footing he left the 2023 season with. Then injuries hit White and backup Alexander Mattison. Sincere McCormick gave them a spark late but was lost in Week 15 to injury as well.
They will need to address the running back position and find a starter who can take pressure off whoever is the Raiders starting quarterback next season. The Raiders let former running back Josh Jacobs walk in free agency and he is having a great season with the Green Bay Packers. And the run game has been missing for most of the season.
Sports Illustrated's Browns reporter Evan Massey put the Raiders as one of the potential landing spots for Browns running back Nick Chubb next season.
Finally, the Raiders are getting desperate to find their way back into playoff contention. One major need this offseason will be to find an upgrade at the running back position. Las Vegas might be willing to pay Chubb a bigger contract than other proven contenders would be willing to pay. He was also be the clear-cut starter with the Raiders. It's a destination that could make sense.
The only concern for Chubb coming to the Silver and Black is his injury history. Chubb has shown over the years that he can put a team on his back and be a workhorse. Chubb would be a good addition to the running back room.
