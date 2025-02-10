REPORT: Is There a Chance Aaron Rodgers Becomes a Raider?
The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the NFL's G.O.A.T. as a minority owner -- Tom Brady. He is without a doubt the best to every play quarterback, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards, and enough individual accolades to rival the most decorated players in league history.
The Silver and Black, however, doesn't have a quarterback to even compete for such a place in history -- i.e., a franchise passer. The quarterback position might just be the biggest predictor for team success in today's game. Lacking at the position could be a death sentence for playoff hopes and stability.
The 2025 NFL Draft offers a shaky assortment of quarterback prospects and Brady, coach Pete Carroll, and GM John Spytek will not want to take a risk in Year 1 of their project to bring the Raiders back to the top of the NFL. Wasting a first-round pick on a quarterback that doesn't pan out will set a franchise back big-time.
To avoid that fate, it is likely the Raiders could turn to free agency. Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, and even Jameis Winston have been floated as free agent options to be potential bridge quarterbacks while the Raiders wait on the draft (Darnold could be a franchise guy, thanks to his age).
Sports Illustrated's Karl Rassmussen believes that Las Vegas could be a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, future first-ballot Hall of Famer who will be parting ways with the New York Jets.
"Like the Steelers, the Raiders are expected to be searching for a new quarterback during the offseason," wrote Rasmussen. Their tandem of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell provided mostly poor results throughout the season, and while they're expected to be considering picking a quarterback early in the 2025 draft, the team may prefer to test free agency due to a weaker crop of QBs in the draft.
"Rodgers, of course, would be a sensible fit for a one-year deal in Las Vegas. The Raiders have an abundance of cap space––over $85 million and the second most in the NFL––and it's possible they elect to wait on drafting a quarterback until 2026 and roll the dice with Rodgers next year in Pete Carroll's first season as head coach."
The Raiders have plenty of cap space, the second-most in the NFL, at $95 million, per Spotrac. They could get Rodgers for a season, perhaps two, while they look for a draft a long-term option and allow said player to develop. It would also allow them to build a strong foundation in the upcoming draft.
A four-time NFL Most Valuable Player wouldn't be a bad bridge, either, regardless of age.
