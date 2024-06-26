REPORT: More Bad News for Raiders' Bitter AFC West Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders should be happy with how the Sean Payton era has worked out with the Denver Broncos. From the failed Russell Wilson experiment to the drafting of Oregon quarterback Bo NIx, someone that quarterback expert Drew Stanton considered undraftable, things don't seem to be getting better for the Broncos.
Recently, a report from Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine listed the Broncos as the third-worst trade destination in the NFL.
"The Broncos' best selling point, and the reason they aren’t higher on this list, is the opportunity to play for Sean Payton. The former Saints head coach has a long enough track record of success to have the benefit of the doubt. But Drew Brees isn’t walking through that door, and a quarterback battle between Bo Nix and Zach Wilson doesn’t exactly sell the idea of playing for the Broncos. ... The Raiders have more answers on defense, so it’s not hard to argue that the Broncos are the worst landing spot in their division," Ballentine wrote.
In a response to Ballentine's article, Tony Adame Heavy.com discussed in an article of his own why he believed the Broncos were in for another "down year." The simple version is bad moves have been made all around.
"The Broncos released arguably their best player, safety Justin Simmons, in a salary cap move. They let star center Lloyd Cushenberry leave in free agency," Adame wrote. "Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has threatened to sit out training camp while he seeks a raise. All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II is up for a lucrative contract extension and his days in Denver might be numbered if that can’t get done. The Broncos are also dealing with an NFL record of $85 million in dead cap money over the next two seasons after releasing quarterback Russell Wilson two years into a 5-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million in guaranteed money."
The Raiders have had an offseason filled with welcome additions like free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and tight end draftee Brock Bowers. The Raiders focused on quarterback development over risky drafting in the first round, and potentially saved themselves from the danger of a quarterback draft bust. The Broncos, meanwhile, could very well have set themselves back with the selection of Nix. The bad news just keeps coming for the Broncos.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.