REPORT: Multiple Mocks Link Raiders to Dynamic WR
The Las Vegas Raiders have their next regime in place, so they can finally begin evaluating prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The draft is still three months away, so Pete Carroll and John Spytek have plenty of time to determine which players are the best fits.
Senior Bowl practices are underway in Mobile, Ala., so the Raiders have a chance to see the best prospects in the class up close.
Although the draft is a while from now, NFL media personalities have been diligently making mock drafts, linking players to teams they believe fit the best.
One player has consistently been mocked to the Raiders at No. 6 overall: Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The ultra-athletic pass-catcher could form an incredible duo with tight end Brock Bowers.
NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks was among many linking McMillan to the Silver and Black.
On that selection, he writes:
“Upgrading the talent on the perimeter is a top priority for a Raiders offense that relied extensively on rookie tight end Brock Bowers in 2024.”
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards also feels McMillan would be the best player available when Spytek makes his first-ever selection as the Raiders’ GM.
Edwards writes:
“Las Vegas is not able to land its quarterback of the future in the first round, but there is still an opportunity to address other areas of need. Tetairoa McMillan is a ball-winner who can turn some of those quarterback mistakes into wins.”
The 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan is one of the most unique players in this draft. He is a supremely athletic presence who can win match-ups in multiple ways, whether that is downfield on jump-balls or catching a short pass and creating yards after the catch.
McMillan caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 for the Wildcats. He has 3,423 yards and 26 career touchdowns.
The Raiders need wide receiver talent, and there may not be a better one than McMillan. He would give Las Vegas a true No. 1 receiver who can be the top perimeter option, while Bowers eats up the middle of the field.
Raider Nation is getting excited about what the team could do in April, and McMillan would be an exciting selection.
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
