REPORT: New Mock Projects Raiders to Make Bold Draft Move
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in the passing game this season. Weapons like wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end sensation Brock Bowers can only do so much with the quarterback play of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell.
Minshew began the season, but after struggling through the first four games, he was pulled late into a Week 5 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos. O'Connell, who finished last season as the starter but lost the job before this season began, was abysmal against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.
The Raider made a point to invest in the team with the 2024 NFL Draft. Build a foundation suitable to what head coach Antonio Pierce wants directionally for this team. Now, it is looking like a quarterback will be necessary in 2025.
The class is weaker compared to 2024's, which featured heavy-hitters such as Caleb Williams (who is looking all the part of No. 1) and Jayden Daniels (who is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year and might already be a top quarterback in the league).
Michigan's JJ McCarthy was highly-touted but suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason and Bo Nix, of the Denver Broncos, has worked through some growing pains.
The 2025 class has big names like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward and Texas' Quinn Ewers. All have a plethora of question marks, especially those not named Sanders.
A recent mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid projects the Silver and Black to make a bold move for Ward, one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. He has the Raiders trading up to the No. 4 overall pick to select the senior signal caller.
"It's not a secret that the Raiders are in desperate need of a quarterback," Reid wrote. "After seesawing between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, they would get stability with Ward. He is the quarterback whom I've been the most impressed with through six weeks, rising from the fourth- or fifth-round range to top-five consideration while throwing 20 TD passes for the undefeated Hurricanes.
"He's an electrifying playmaker who can make throws from different platforms and drive the ball to the target. He has to limit his questionable decisions during games, but his calm demeanor, no matter the moment is outstanding. With this, Ward would become the first Miami player to go in the top five since Sean Taylor (fifth in 2004)."
