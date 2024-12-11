REPORT: New Power Ranking Not Favorable For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't get the job done against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, losing their ninth game straight and bringing their record to 2-11 on the season. While they currently hold the sole possession of the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, motivation on the season may be dampening.
Now, with quarterback Aidan O'Connell joining Gardner Minshew on the Raiders quarterback injured list, the upside of this Raiders team for the remainder of the year looks bleak. After their loss, and according to CBS Sports, the Raiders are at their lowest point.
CBS Sports noted that after the loss, the Raiders land 32nd out of all the NFL teams in the league after Week 14. CBS also notes that the Raiders will need to figure out a quarterback for the long-term future. Luckily for the Raiders, they may be primed to take one in one of the top picks.
The Raiders have had some stars shine throughout their season, with rookie tight end Brock Bowers taking the media attention by storm with his record-setting season accolades. Bowers and Jakobi Meyers have been the key receiving pieces for the Raiders this season and players the Raider Nation has depended on.
While the defensive line has the likes of Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane, the other members of the defense have not caught the attention of many fans. After Week 14, the Raiders defense, according to ESPN, ranked 30th in average points allowed per game. The Raiders this season have allowed, on average, 27.8 points per game.
Luckily for the Raiders, NFL.com's power rankings have them above the New York Giants, if there is any consolation prize for being second worst. The Raiders and Giants have been circling media platforms with many predicting it is now a competition between the two on who lands the first overall pick.
The Raiders, though, have shown that they will not go into the night quietly against the opponents and will attempt to break their nine-game skid when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. Desmond Ridder is the probable quarterback for the game and for the remainder of the season.
