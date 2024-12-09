Raiders' Maxx Crosby Sends Message About Future
The Las Vegas Raiders season has been a total disappointment from top to bottom.
The Raiders came into this season with high hopes and expectations of having a successful season. But that has not been the case at all. The Raiders are dead last in the AFC West and have yet to win a game in the division.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has made it clear that he wants to be a Raider and wants to win with the organization. And he has also said all he cares is about winning. During the Raiders losing streak, Crosby also made it clear that no one is playing for a better draft. And if the Raiders are, he has no reason to play. The Raiders are likely to have a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite that, the All-Pro edge rusher is loyal.
"I am completive as they come," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I put all my time and effort, spirit, and soul into this to be the best version of myself. I care about winning more than anything on the planet. So yeah, there were points in the season, where I would feel like I was losing my mind, you know what I mean. I had to really reset and like, the best version of me being not just a great player but a great leader and being the best version of myself, bringing positivity."
"Because if I could sit around and be negative and be like everyone else in the world right now, oh it is a s--- show, it is this ... If I live in that, I am just like everyone else and I am not like everyone else. I feel like I am here for a reason and I can fall into that trap and be you know a part of the crowd or I can be a leader. That is what I choose to be. You know what I mean, it is a choice. Yeah, of course, it sucks but I am going to be the best version of me every single day going forward."
Crosby is certain about his future with the Silver and Black. They should do their part.
