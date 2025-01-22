REPORT: O'Connell One of the Most Improved QBs in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has already been interesting, just a few weeks removed from the end of the regular season. After days of speculation that the Raiders were close to landing a deal for Ben Johnson, he signed a deal with the Chicago Bears, a shock to many around the National Football League.
The Raiders are coming off yet another disappointing season, one in which poor quarterback play from veteran quarterbacks was not enough to help the Raiders be a competitive team. For the second season in a row, the Raiders turned to quarterback Aidan O'Connell to help guide the team through the backend of the season.
Las Vegas will likely add to its group of quarterbacks this offseason, as veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew will likely be on his way out, and the Raiders will aim to add a quarterback to compete with O'Connell for the starting position next season.
The Raiders could use the sixth pick in the upcoming NFL Draft or address the position in free agency. Regardless, O'Connell has been arguably the team's most consistent quarterback over the previous two seasons.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently released his list of the most improved players over the second half. Valentine selected Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell as one of the most improved quarterbacks in the NFL over the second half of this season.
"O’Connell might not be the Raiders' long-term solution, but he showed some improvement in the second half of the season and could be useful as the team’s backup quarterback," Valentine said. "He threw six touchdowns and just two interceptions in the five games he played in the second half of the season, and O’Connell had a 6.4% big-time throw rate, the sixth-highest in the NFL."
O'Connell is far from a top-tier quarterback in the league, and he does not have enough weapons around him to compensate for his deficiencies. Still, O'Connell played admirably when given a legitimate shot to be successful.
Although the Raiders undoubtedly need to add a quarterback this offseason to compete with O'Connell, giving O'Connell more playing time and a chance to grow as a quarterback in the NFL could pay off well for the Raiders.
