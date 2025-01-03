How Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell's Confidence is Skyrocketing
In the middle of everything going up in smoke for the Las Vegas Raiders halfway through the season, they turned to their rookie fourth-round quarterback to help guide them over the season's final nine games.
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell guided the Raiders to a 5-4 record over the final half of last season. That record is a few better-executed plays by at least a game or two. Still, after somehow losing the offseason quarterback competition to veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, O'Connell again waited in the wings behind a quarterback he was arguably better than.
After playing sparingly this season, O'Connell was named the team's starting quarterback after Minshew went down with a season-ending injury against the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago. O'Connell has performed well since returning to the starting lineup, leading the Raiders to a 2-2 record.
This includes the Raiders' two-game winning streak in which O'Connell did not turn the ball over.
"Yeah, I think more than anything, I think growing in my relationship with my teammates has been the biggest thing," O'Connell said. "And I think when you don't know people, I think it's harder to kind of speak in front of them and be yourself. And so, I know now, in my second year, to actually grow friendships with these guys off the field and get to know them more.
"I definitely think it gives me more confidence and more comfortability to be able to talk to them and to address the unit, the team, whatever it might be. But that's really a testament to my teammates and them placing confidence in me with their actions, but a lot of times with the words, too. So, I've been really lucky in that way."
Over the previous two seasons, O'Connell has proven what he can do when not put in terrible situations by his entire supporting cast. O'Connell has never been the loudest guy on the field, but as he has played more and played better, he has exuded more confidence in himself, his ability, and his voice as a leader on the team.
The second-year quarterback has undoubtedly improved since last season and the start of the season. It has helped prepare him for the next step in his growth as an NFL quarterback.
