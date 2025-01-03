REPORT: Potential Raiders QB Target Milroe Makes Big Announcement
The Las Vegas Raiders are in an intriguing situation when it comes to the position of quarterback.
Aidan O'Connell's late-season surge has some wondering whether or not he is the answer, or at least suitable enough to be a bridge quarterback for a poor 2025 class. There is also the possibly the Raiders look elsewhere in the offseason for a signal caller -- such as Minnesota Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy, whom is being shopped thanks to Sam Darnold's continued success.
The Raiders have been tied to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders the most. It is the worst-kept secret of the NFL Draft, Sanders to Raiders. But the Raiders' win-streak to end the season has put that opportunity in jeopardy big-time.
Now, it looks like if they want Sanders bad enough they will have to trade up to get him. A recent mock draft from the 33rd team proposed that scenario.
"If the Raiders take this route, they'll be getting a potential starting-caliber quarterback with impressive arm talent, accuracy, and competitive toughness to step into throws while getting hit to push the ball vertically," Tyler Brooke wrote. "That's exactly the kind of quarterback the Raiders need to change the culture in Las Vegas, even if it comes with an expensive price tag."
Recently, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe announced he was leaving college for the NFL Draft. Milroe has a lot to like -- he is an explosive athlete with a very strong, NFL-caliber arm. However, like many quarterbacks in this draft class, there are plenty of red flags.
"When critiquing and identifying elements of Milroe’s game that need to be improved, they tie directly to his ability to properly diagnose defenses both pre and post-snap," The Draft Network's Keith Sanchez wrote of Milroe in his evaluation. "Milroe does a good job of initially identifying the defense, but defenses that roll coverage or audible late in the cadence appear to put Milroe in complex situations. Changing coverages or sending an extra blitzer late shows mixed results for Milroe as they disrupt his process. This disruption can result in sacks, interceptions, or forced throws."
Such issues were most prevalent in the bowl game losses to Michigan that bookended the 2024 calendar year. Milroe is a very raw prospect, that much is clear. If he were to fall to the second or even third round, he could be worth a pick with a bridge quarterback like O'Connell.
