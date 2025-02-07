REPORT: Prediction Lands Aidan O'Connell's QB Replacement in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be going about their rebuild the right way, bringing in vast personnel with vast experience both at the college and pro levels. Now under new leadership, the Raiders new era looks to be more successful than the other new eras over the past decade.
However, the Raiders still need one area to fix, that being the quarterback position. Aidan O'Connell has been a solid back up option for the franchise, and given they are looking for a quarterback, the front office must believe O'Connell is best suited in the back up role for now.
According to TWSN.com's Daniel Alameda, the Minnesota Vikings and the Raiders will be frequent conversationalists this offseason. In a recent prediction, the Raiders would solve their quarterback issue by going out to make a trade for youngster J.J. McCarthy.
"For the Raiders, they’re heading into a crucial offseason looking for a new quarterback, and while the Shedeur Sanders train seems the most obvious, JJ McCarthy gives them a younger player who also has had serious success at the college level," Alameda wrote.
McCarthy still hasn't played a single snap at the pro level due to his knee injury that sidelined him all of last season. The Vikings have the option to either lock down Sam Darnold for the future of their franchise, or hand the reins over to McCarthy. As McCarthy has said, he is just looking for a fair chance in 2025.
"With Tom Brady having more of a role in the Raiders front office, his ties to Michigan COULD cause him to be a bigger fan of McCarthy. He’s also been extremely specific on his appreciation for quarterbacks who had multiple years of starting experience at the collegiate level as well as quarterbacks who have time to develop behind a solid quarterback in the NFL," Alamedad wrote.
If the Raiders are serious about their future at the quarterback position, McCarthy wouldn't be a bad player to pursue. In three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, McCarthy totaled 482 completions that went for 6,226 passing yards, and earned himself 49 touchdowns, 22 in back to back seasons.
Now, this trade would need a good turnaround for the Vikings, as they would be giving up their first round pick from the NFL Draft one season ago. If the Raiders do trade for McCarthy, their sixth overall pick could be in jeopardy, especially if the Vikings have high hopes for McCarthy's ceiling.
