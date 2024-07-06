REPORT: Proposed Trade Has Former Raider Returning to the Silver and Black
The Las Vegas Raiders seem pretty content with the roster they have now, but there is always more that can be done.
Las Vegas was recently included in one of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox's proposed three-team trades.
Knox's hypothetical trade entailed the Cleveland Browns getting the New York Jets' third-round pick in next year's draft and Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Meanwhile, New York would get wide receiver Davante Adams, who would reunite with his former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders would get the Jets' first-round pick in next year's draft, as well as Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom the Raiders drafted way back in 2015.
Honestly, for the Raiders, this wouldn't be a bad deal. Cooper is younger than Adams and comes off a Pro-Bowl season, solidifying himself as still one of the league's best wideouts. And then add a first-round pick on top of that.
Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News responded to the proposed trade.
"The really enticing part of this trade is the first-round pick, which gives Las Vegas two going into 2025," Moraitis wrote. "Not only does the deal keep the Raiders on solid ground right now, it also gives them a great asset for the future.
"The only downside of that pick is it could be a late first-rounder, as the Jets figure to be good in 2024. However, this is also the Jets, so a good season is never guaranteed. Either way, the extra first-round pick would be welcomed and a great return for a player the Raiders may end up moving on from, either this year or next."
These are all good points. Regardless of where the Jets end up in the draft, though, a first-round pick is a first-round pick. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco proved in this year's draft that he can make the most of his picks, and he would surely do so again with this potential selection.
Trades have not really been on the Raiders' agenda in recent years. The last notable one was the one that landed Adams in Las Vegas. Hypotheticals, are more often than not, just fun scenarios to think about, and this is likely one of them. Adams is right where he belongs.
