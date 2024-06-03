REPORT: Raider's Tre'von Moehrig Listed as One of Top NFL Safeties
The 2024 NFL season is going to be an exciting one for the Las Vegas Raiders' secondary.
The unit has a perfect blend of veterans and youth and is returning most members of what had been one of the best groups in the league by the end of the 2023 season.
One of those veterans is Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig, one of the best in the league at his position.
In a recent article from Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, Buday ranked Moehrig No. 23 among his top 32 NFL safeties going into next season.
Here's what Buday had to say about Moehrig:
"After a sophomore slump, Moehrig earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 for the second time in three seasons in 2023. While he finished in the top 35 both in coverage and run-defense grades, his end-of-season form was even more impressive. From Weeks 16 to 18, Moehrig’s 83.3 overall grade ranked sixth among safeties."
Moehrig turned in his best campaign yet last season, totaling 83 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and eight passes defensed. He is entering his fourth season.
The following were all who were ranked ahead of Moehrig on Buday's list:
1. Antoine Winfield Jr.
2. Kyle Hamilton
3. Jessie Bates III
4. Minkah Fitzpatrick
5. Marcus Williams
6. Jevon Holland
7. Derwin James Jr.
8. Xavier McKinney
9. Kyle Dugger
10. Tyrann Mathieu
11. Jabrill Peppers
12. Kevin Byard
13. Talanoa Hufanga
14. Budda Baker
15. Malik Hooker
16. Harrison Smith
17. Reed Blankenship
18. Alohi Gilman
19. Josh Metellus
20. Geno Stone
21. Kamren Curl
22. Grant Delpit
