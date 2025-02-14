REPORT: What Are the Pros and Cons of Raiders Getting Aaron Rodgers?
The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for stability at quarterback, something they haven't seen since the Derek Carr days.
The 2025 NFL Draft class is full of talent and potential at everywhere but the quarterback position, it would seem. Cam Ward will likely be the first off the board. Even then, some scouts believe he wouldn't even be one of the better passers in 2024's class.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders might have louder red flags than glaring green flags.
Getting a veteran passer might be the move for the Raiders. Per Spotrac, the Silver and Black has the second-most cap space in the league with $95 million. Their options? Sam Darnold, who just had a resurgent season for the ages with the Minnesota Vikings (14 wins, over 4,000 passing yards and 30+ touchdowns), potentially Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons, the Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston, or aging future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Only one of those--Darnold--is an option for a franchise passer. The others? Bridge quarterbacks. If the Raiders can get any of them cheap, they would be serviceable for what Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly would likely ask of them. It would allow the Raiders to draft a passer and let him sit, or wait for the 2025 draft.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin keyed on the 41-year-old Rodgers specifically, listing the pros and cons of grabbing the Super Bowl winner.
The pros of Rodgers, per Benjamin are as follows:
"The Raiders need someone -- anyone -- under center, and they've got loads of cap space to spend on potential upgrades up front and out wide. New coach Pete Carroll insisted Las Vegas is focused on winning immediately, and that makes sense, considering he's 73. Rodgers, whose sheer volume of experience could attract new minority owner Tom Brady, could make for a perfect short-term partner."
The cons of Rodgers, don't feel like cons. More like questions.
"Even if it required a trade up, the Raiders are decently positioned to address quarterback in the draft, owning the No. 6 overall pick. And while they've got money to spend, young tight end Brock Bowers is one of their few Grade-A building blocks on offense. Is this the right time to go all in on an aging passer?"
If the Raiders were to pull the trigger on Rodgers, it wouldn't leave drafting a quarterback out of the question. On the contrary, actually. It would allow them to sit a passer to develop, much like how Rodgers did early on in Green Bay.
If they get Rodgers but draft a "Grade-A" building block to pair with Bowers, whether it be a wide receiver or running back, that's just as efficient.
There is always the 2025 NFL Draft. That's the point.
