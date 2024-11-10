REPORT: Raiders Address Significant Need in Recent Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have more holes than one offseason can fix. The roster is still recovering from being mishandled by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler and will likely take additional seasons in addition to the current season to fix. There is no shortage of things that need to be improved on the Raiders' roster.
The obvious position that needs the most attention for the Raiders is the quarterback position. While many other positions need to be addressed as well, such as the offensive line, the Raiders must make the most out of what will likely be a top draft pick and select a quarterback.
Multiple quarterbacks would give the Raiders a boost at the position. However, the Raiders are looking for as close to a can't-miss prospect at the position as possible. Owain Jones of Pro Football Network believes the Silver and Black will target Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
"Cam Ward is establishing himself toward the top of the 2025 QB rankings with an impressive season in Miami,” Jones said.
“The playmaking QB had already displayed his creation capacity and big-play potential, but with the ‘Canes, he’s improved his leadership, accuracy, and ball security.
“Ward still needs to improve his situational awareness and decision-making ability on critical downs to become QB1.”
The Raiders undoubtedly need help at the quarterback position, and Ward appears to be one of the more sure-fire picks the NFL Draft will have this offseason. He has shown the big-play ability that the Raiders’ quarterbacks have lacked for years and has undeniable upside.
The Raiders will almost certainly draft a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming draft. However, which quarterback remains to be seen, as it will largely be determined by draft order, which will be finalized at the end of the season.
While many expect Las Vegas to be in on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, he may be gone before the Raiders select him, or it could cost them too much to trade up and select him. Should either be the case, the Raiders will likely consider Ward if he is still available. Either way, the Raiders' dismal season sets them up for better days.
