REPORT: Raiders' Bitter AFC West Rival Kelce Fined By NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, 29-10.
Tight end Travis Kelce scored his 77th career touchdown in the contest and dunked through the goalpost in honor of legendary Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons tight end, Tony Gonzalez. The touchdown put Kelce ahead of the Hall of Famer.
For the celebration, Kelce was just fined $14,069 for "Unsportsmanlike Conduct Use of Prop", per Fox News' Ryan Gaydos.
Kelce has taken a noticeable step back this season from what he is typically capable of. He finished the 2024 season with 97 receptions for 823 receiving yards and just three touchdowns. Far from his peaks of 1,000+ yards and double-digit touchdowns.
It is becoming clear that the Las Vegas Raiders' superstar rookie Brock Bowers is taking the crown as the best tight end in the NFL. He recently earned Pro Bowl recognition and will be starting over Kelce in the event, should Kelce and the Chiefs fail to miss their first Super Bowl in two seasons.
Bowers now owns the rookie tight end receiving yards record and he has the rookie receptions record as well (surpassing both in just 16 games). Even if Kelce were to have played to his standard, it would still be factual to say Bowers is the heir-apparent to the title of best tight end in the league.
"This guy is different,” head coach Antonio Pierce said during the season. “It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard.
“ ... His body type is different. I mean, I think there was some comparisons early on to Aaron Hernandez, of that type, but I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball -- I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”
