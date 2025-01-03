Has Raiders' Brock Bowers Taken the TE Crown From Chiefs' Kelce?
What hasn't been said (or written) about rookie Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers?
The first-year Georgia product and 2024 NFL Draft No. 13 overall pick has been the biggest weapon for the Silver and Black since Day 1. He just set the rookie tight end receiving yards record in 16 games, with 1,144 yards. Receptions? 108, and that's good for both tight ends and wide receivers.
He was named to the Pro Bowl on Thursday and more than that -- a starter. Behind him? The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. The 35-year-old tight end has shown some signs of decline in 2024, with 97 receptions and 823 yards, three touchdowns.
Still very good numbers for anyone, but for Kelce? With a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback and head coach Andy Reid? Compare that to a rookie Bowers, who had three different passers throwing to him and two different offensive coordinators calling plays this season.
Head coach Antonio Pierce couldn't find a comparison for Bowers when asked about it in December.
"This guy is different,” Pierce said. “It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard.
“ ... His body type is different. I mean, I think there was some comparisons early on to Aaron Hernandez, of that type, but I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball -- I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”
It might be safe to say the NFL has a new No. 1 tight end.
