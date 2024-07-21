REPORT: Raiders Could Have a Sleeping Giant in Rookie OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
After losing offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten, the Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason desperate to revamp their offensive line. Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco addressed the offensive line in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Telesco wisely resigned Raiders veteran offensive lineman Andre James, who has been with the Raiders since they drafted him in 2019. James is one of the unquestioned leaders along the Raiders offensive line and plays arguably the most critical position on the unit.
The Raiders are set on the left side of the line. Veteran left tackle Kolton Miller returns after another productive season for the Silver and Black. Miller is one of the best left tackles in the National Football League and has only missed seven games since the Raiders drafted him in 2018. Four of those games came last season.
At left guard, the Raiders will start veteran Dylan Parham, who has quietly been one of the most dependable and versatile players on the Raiders offense. Parham, who can play multiple positions, will help solidify the left side of the Raiders offensive line, along with Miller and James. However, the right side of the line is more of an unknown for the Raiders entering this season.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News believes the Raiders' second-round draft pick, offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, is a rookie to watch as the team heads into training camp. Iyer believes Powers-Jackson is one of the top rookie sleeper picks worth watching as he and veteran offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr can turn a perceived weakness of the Raiders into a strength.
"[Powers-Jackson] and Thayer Munford Jr. can combine to make the right side of the line a new strength and can be critical to boosting what should be a more effective rushing offense," Iyer said.
Powers-Jackson was one of the best offensive linemen in this year's draft. Many had a first round grade on the talented offensive lineman from Oregon and the Raiders were able to select him in the second round. He undoubtedly has a high upside which could benefit the Raiders' offense this season.
