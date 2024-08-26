REPORT: Raiders Could Sign Former Pro-Bowl DB
Fans pleaded all offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders to add another veteran to their secondary.
It didn't happen, but the option is still on the table.
One insider believes Las Vegas could be a fitting destination for a certain former Pro-Bowl defensive back who could potentially be cut this week.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently listed the Raiders as one of three teams that could use Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry, a player Ballentine believes the Eagles could part ways with when they settle on their 53-man roster.
"Bradberry might not be capable of being an outside cornerback anymore, but he put together a great 2022 campaign," Ballentine wrote. "That's enough to consider that he wasn't completely to blame for his struggles last season.
"The obvious answer is for Bradberry to go to Arizona. His elite 2022 was in part because of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who is now the head coach of the Cardinals. However, he could also reunite with another former coach. Patrick Graham holds the defensive coordinator job in Las Vegas and Bradberry played for him with the New York Giants."
Graham was Bradberry's defensive coordinator during his Pro-Bowl season in 2020 when he posted 54 tackles, 18 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 games. Graham served on the Giants' staff in each of the two seasons Bradberry was there.
Bradberry was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Carolina before his two-year stint with the Giants. The Giants released him in May of 2022, and from there, he would sign with Philadelphia.
The Raiders seem pretty set on who their starting cornerbacks and safeties will be, but what is critical for the secondary going into Week 1 is depth.
“Between wide receivers and DBs, you constantly lose those guys throughout the season, and you want to have depth," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told reporters on Saturday, the day after Las Vegas' preseason finale. "You want to feel good about that. And I think just overall up front, when the game comes down like it did last night and teams are running the ball, and you want to stop the run in certain situations, a 4-minute, or say we got the ball down the to the red-zone and you want to run it in, you want to finish those drives the right way."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.