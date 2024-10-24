REPORT: Raiders Currently in Top Five of NFL Draft Order
The Las Vegas Raiders have been off to a bad start this 2024 season.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s squad sits at 2-5 on the season, losers of three straight. They have not been competitive in those losses, either. The Raiders have lost their last three games by an average of almost two touchdowns.
The early-season failures, lack of a quarterback answer, and listless offense have caused many in Raider Nation to abandon this season and focus on the future. The Raiders are expected to have lots of cap space and a high draft pick.
If you’re a fan of team-building, those things excite you. The Raiders could position themselves well for the future with a good offseason.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter recently posted an update on the 2025 NFL Draft order. It is early, but the Raiders are currently in the top five. The New England Patriots hold the No. 1 overall pick.
On the current state of the Raiders, Reuter wrote:
“By trading Davante Adams to the Jets last week, the Raiders made an already-thin receiver group as flat as a pancake. Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are fine complementary pieces, but the Raiders still need a true WR1 and more depth to replenish their depleted corps.”
Reuter lists the Raiders’ biggest needs as quarterback, wide receiver, defensive tackle, cornerback and safety.
Quarterback will obviously be a major focus of the Raiders this offseason. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are not long-term options for the Silver and Black, and the team may be in a position to grab their future franchise quarterback.
Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are expected to be the top quarterbacks in the draft. They have different play styles, but both are exciting options that could bring a new energy to Las Vegas’ offense.
The Raiders certainly need to find a top wide receiver, but that likely will not be their focus at the top of the draft. Neither will an interior defensive lineman or safety.
If the Raiders fell in love with the right cornerback, seeing them select them high would not be shocking. A lockdown cornerback changes the entire dynamic of a defense.
Things have not gone well for the Raiders this season, but an exciting offseason could be on the horizon.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.