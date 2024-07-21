REPORT: Raiders Defense Continues To Accumulate Praise with Training Camp Looming
Earlier this month, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco did his annual Top 100 players list. The usual suspects, Patrick Mahomes, Myles Garrett, Josh Allen, and Justin Jefferson, were at the top. Near the top was Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Crosby made a remarkable jump from No. 38 in 2023 to No. 11 in 2024.
"He had 14 1/2 sacks and was among the league leaders in pressures, showing off an ability to take over a game. His relentless play should put him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation again this season," Prisco wrote.
It is no secret that Crosby one of the best edge rushers in an era stacked with talented edge rushers. Perhaps that is why he goes overlooked among Garrett, TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, and Nick Bosa, who were all above him in the list.
Nonetheless, Crosby is getting more recognition after a stellar 2023 campaign. Pro Football Focus included Crosby on their recent list of the Top 50 players "ahead of the 2024 season." Crosby slotted in at No. 18 on the list.
"Maxx Crosby never seems to get the recognition his play deserves, but he continues to show he belongs in the upper echelon of edge defenders," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "Crosby racked up 94 quarterback pressures in 2023 despite battling through a knee injury that lingered for most of the year. He was one of the most effective pass-rushers in the game and may be the best run defender of the elite players at his position."
Crosby was 9th-ranked defensive player on the list. Among edge rushers, he was 5th. The usual suspects ahead of him -- Garrett, Parsons, Bosa, Watt. Again, it speaks volumes of how deep the top-tier of edge rushers is.
It is hard to argue against the four above Crosby. At the same time, one cannot argue his value to his team. Crosby is versatile, boasting an elite PFF run defense grade of 92.7. When it comes to pass , fourth in total pressures with the aforementioned number of 94. 14.5 sacks and a league-leading 23 tackles for loss (for the second consecutive season).
Crosby can be a stand-up rush end. He can put his hand in the dirt. He can be lined up across from anybody and it won't matter. Crosby has an arsenal of moves and counters. Great hands. Almost unrivaled athleticism for the position.
But his greatest asset is his motor and his sheer desire to compete. He is a leader. His impact on the Silver and Black has been so great that management wants to build a team around his style -- tenacity, gym and film rat, tough, competitive. A "Maxx Crosby" on every level of the defense as it was once put.
The Raiders now just want "Maxx Crosbys" at ever position. That is immeasurable value.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.