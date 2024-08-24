REPORT: Raiders Defensive Player Among Top Breakout Candidates For 2024
With the preseason over, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking ahead to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The Raiders, for the most part, have a good feeling about what they can expect from their players this season.
All-Pro stalwart defensive end Maxx Crosby is the most obvious candidate for most valuable player on the team and it is not particularly close. Free agent signing Christian Wilkins bolstered what was already one of the best defensive fronts in the league.
Offensively, the Raiders will look to a balanced offense led by Gardner Minshew, who just won the quarterback battle against Aidan O'Connell, with plenty of weapons in running back Zamir White and wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have been among the biggest storylines this offseason.
There is a lot of room for breakout players on this Raiders team. The Silver and Black have been building and there is a lot of potential. Recently, NFL Network's Peter Schrager highlighted defensive end Malcolm Koonce as a breakout player on his list of Top 10 breakout players for the upcoming season.
"Entering his fourth season in the league, we talk so much about [Maxx] Crosby, we're gonna talk so much about Christian Wilkins, we know they got the rookie from last year who is going to play a lot more [Tyree Wilson] ... right down there in Las Vegas we got Malcolm Koonce," Schrager said. "Just like Khalil Mack, out of Buffalo, third-round pick all the way back in the 2021 draft. His fourth season, but last year ... second on the team in sacks, second in quarterback hits, he really, really put it together towards the end of the season. With all of the attention on Crosby and Wilkins, look for Malcolm Koonce to have a huge year this season."
Of course, many consider Koonce to have broken out with the way he ended last season. Finishing with eight sacks and three forced fumbles, Koonce was on a tear. The Silver and Black will be looking for Koonce to replicate the performance and sustain it for the entirety of the 2024 season.
