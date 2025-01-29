REPORT: Raiders Given Impressive Grade For Pete Carroll Hiring
The Las Vegas Raiders knew what they wanted in their next head coach. Stability, continuity, and experience. Former Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll seemed like the best available option based on that criteria.
As The Herd's Colin Cowherd put it, the Raiders needed an "adult" in the building.
Carroll was among the only A grades Cowherd gave out during his critique of the head coaching hires, the other being to the New England Patriots for hiring Mike Vrabel.
"A lot of people dogged him for his age," Cowherd said. "I do not worry about Pete Carroll's age and vitality, I think he looks fantastic for his age. I don't know, to me it seemed like they just needed an adult in the room. His last two years in Seattle, they had a winning record in the division with Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Like, they were still winning football games."
Carroll was introduced Monday and made his mission statement known to the Silver and Black.
"It all starts with competition," Carroll said. "You're either competing or you're not. I'm going to make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. We're going to go out and draft a class and there will be a few free agents maybe we'll be able to attract, and we'll need to see those guys and we'll need to see what they're all about. But the competition part of it is theirs to command. If there's one thing that I want them to understand - and I'll start the message right now - if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate.
"Teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program is going to be crucial. The central theme in the program is always going to be competition, and that's where it starts."
Carroll sports a 170-120-1 record as an NFL head coach. His successful long-time stint with the Seahawks was even more prolific -- his win/loss record a healthy 137-89-1 to go with two Super Bowl appearances. He hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII.
