REPORT: Raiders' Kolton Miller Ranked Top 10 OTs in the NFL
On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders have the best offensive line unit they have had in years.
Despite all the new additions to the room, one of few things will stay constant -- the presence of their veteran captain offensive tackle Kolton Miller.
Miller didn't have an ideal 2023 campaign as he dealt with a shoulder injury in the second half of the season that had him miss four games.
But the former first-round pick is still considered one of the best in the game going into the 2024 season.
In a recent article by Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, Buday ranked the top 32 offensive tackles going into next season. Miller was ranked 10th.
"Miller gave up pressure on just 4.0% of dropbacks in 2023, tied for the fifth-best rate among offensive tackles in the NFL," Buday wrote. "This is even more impressive, given that Miller was slowed down by an injury over the second half of the season. Over the last four years, Miller’s 87.1 pass-blocking grade ranks third among left tackles during that period."
Miller is entering his seventh season with the Silver and Black. He has made 90 starts in 92 appearances. Before his injury last season, he had missed just three games in his first five seasons as a Raider.
The Raiders selected Miller in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at 15th overall. He is the longest-tenured Raiders draft pick who still remains on the roster.
Miller will be leading a much different looking offensive line room next season. While Las Vegas is returning guard Dylan Parham, center Andre James and right tackle Thayer Munford Jr., it has added 2024 draftees Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, as well as veterans Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat.
With Miller getting older and the uncertainty of any more serious injuries presenting themselves in the future, it is important that the Raiders have depth in their offensive line room. As the 2024 season nears, though, Miller is still the anchor on Las Vegas' offensive line, and the rest of the football world still recognizes him as such.
