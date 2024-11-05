REPORT: Raiders Make Shocking Pick in Recent Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they had hoped.
The Raiders are 2-7, tied for the worst record in the league. They have also already fired multiple coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Things could not be going worse in Las Vegas right now.
Because of how bad things are, many in Raider Nation are thinking about the future. Thankfully for them, the Raiders could be in a great position once the 2024 season ends. The team has lots of cap space and has a chance to land the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While the Raiders have a solid defense, they could use another edge rusher.
TheDraftNetwork’s Daniel Harms has the Silver and Black taking star Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the No. 6 overall selection in April’s draft.
On Carter, Harms writes:
“With Malcolm Koonce and K’Lavon Chaisson free agents in 2025 and Tyree Wilson not having the impact they wanted, Abdul Carter would round out one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. After switching to EDGE this season, he’s starting to figure it out, and pairing that type of athlete with Maxx Crosby is dangerous.”
Carter has been a star for three years for the Nittany Lions, posting 138 total tackles, 29 for loss, 12 passes defended, four forced fumbles, an interception, and 17 sacks. He was named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2023.
Harms makes a good point by mentioning that Koonce and Chaisson are free agents. The Raiders would likely prefer to bring Koonce back, but he has only had one season of proven production and will be coming off a significant injury.
Wilson has not been what the Raiders hoped he would be, and they may be unable to rely on him as Crosby’s counterpart across the defensive line. Unless he takes a major leap in the second half of the season, the Raiders would be wise to consider a young edge rusher.
Carter is 6-foot-3 and weighs 262 pounds. He has previously been a tweener, spending time as an edge rusher and an off-ball linebacker. He appears to have made the move to defensive end, and it has worked out.
The comparisons to former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons are not entirely accurate, although it makes sense for many to make that comparison.
If the Raiders find a quarterback elsewhere before the draft, they could upgrade their defensive line long-term. Carter would be a good investment.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.