Raiders 2026 Schedule Will Present Challenges

We already know which teams the Las Vegas Raiders will play next year. Later this month, we will find out when those games will be scheduled. They will have nine home games and eight road games in the 2026 season under the 17-game schedule.

The problem the Silver and Black have had over the last few seasons has been getting Raider Nation to pack Allegiant Stadium and create a true home-field feel and advantage. That has not been the case in Vegas, outside the 2021 season.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For the Raiders to get that feel back where Raider Nation is rocking Allegiant Stadium, they will need to show early on that things are changing and be competitive in these games. The fans are always behind this organization, and the players and the front office know these fans are what make this franchise even more special. It is not all about winning for these fans, but about showing a product on the field that they can be happy to see at each home game.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Schedule Outlook

For the Raiders, it won't be easy with their schedule next season. Even though they were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, they are not catching a break with the 2026 schedule. Usually, teams that were not good the previous season have a favorable schedule. That will not be the case for the Silver and Black.

First off, the Raiders are in one of the best divisions in the NFL. The AFC West is good, and there isn't a single team you look at that you can simply beat. The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers are both coming off playoff appearances. The Kansas City Chiefs are stronger going into next season after a rare missed playoff season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fan Javier Reyna aka Raider Javi reacts in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Competitive Division

Then you look at the NFC West. That is one division the Raiders will face next season. The Rams, Seahawks, and the 49ers all made the playoffs last year, with the Seahawks being the defending Super Bowl Champions. Those are the top five teams in the league. And the Cardinals are going to look to win games with the changes they made.

The other division they will play next season is the AFC East. The Patriots made the Super Bowl last season. The Buffalo Bills are going to be the favorites next season again in the AFC Conference. The Dolphins and Jets games for the Silver and Black will be must wins.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The other three games are against the Browns, Titans, and Saints.