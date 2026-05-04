Key Raiders Offseason Dates To Remember: OTAs, Training Camp, More

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving right along. As the calendar turns to May, the Raiders can finally put the NFL Draft behind them and begin the next step of their offseason plans. Las Vegas' front office has made impressive moves this offseason to bolster its roster.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Organized Team Activities

It is now time for Las Vegas to move its productivity from paper to the field, as the preseason is fast approaching. The Raiders will soon begin the next phase of their offseason plans, which will be vital for first-time head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff this upcoming season.

The Raiders recently completed their rookie minicamp, giving their rookies the chance to learn as many basics as possible in a short period. Las Vegas will soon bring the entire team together for offseason workouts, which are set for May 18, 20-21, 26, and 28-29, as well as June 1-4.

Mandatory Minicamp, Training Camp

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas will hold its mandatory minicamp on June 6-11. That will officially mark the dog days of summer, and the Raiders are getting one step closer to a brighter future, about which they are cautiously optimistic. The next few weeks and months give the Raiders a chance to start putting everything together on the field

The Raiders will take about five weeks off after mandatory minicamp. They will return in late July for training camp, which will lead right into the preseason and on into the 2026 regular season. The start of the regular season will finally put years of bad football behind Las Vegas.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders players huddle during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' offseason has been filled with changes on and off the field, most of which they reasonably believe will make them better when it counts this season. However, none of those moves will matter without the proper individual and collective development from the Raiders' coaching staff.

It will be up to Kubiak's staff to get the most out of an improved Raiders' roster. At the moment, it appears the Raiders have improved at every position on both sides of the ball. The expectations for Kubiak's first season in Las Vegas are low, but fair and reasonable.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently explained the mindset he and the rest of the front office maintained throughout an eventful offseason. After fixing their coaching staff and beginning to fix their roster, Las Vegas aims to fix a broken culture. Their offseason programs will be critical.

"It's a magic equation that there's no perfect science to, but since the day I got here, and really Starky [Brian Stark] too, we've just tried to load this roster up with guys that love it, that have leadership traits, that are great teammates, that will do the right thing, that will do the extra thing,” Spytek said recently.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders are moving into a new era of football, or so they hope. Las Vegas' front office has done all it can to help set Kubiak and the team up for greater success than in the past few seasons. The start of OTAs and offseason programs is a breath of fresh air for the Raiders organization, in need of one.

Each passing day will become more important than the last one for Las Vegas. The Raiders will have a new head coach, three new coordinators, and a new quarterback, amongst other things. The summer is Las Vegas's best chance to minimize the learning curve as much as possible.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak, his coaching staff, and his players must make the most out of the time allotted to them this offseason. It is fair to believe they will do so.