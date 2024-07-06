REPORT: Raiders Offensive Tackle Kolton Miller Receives High Honor
The Las Vegas Raiders have not done well in the NFL Draft over the last decade. The previous ten years are littered with failed former first-round draft picks for the Raiders. The Silver and Black have struggled to find top-tier talent in the draft more times than not, which has undoubtedly set the organization back. The Raiders have had their fair share of premium draft picks over the last decade. They have just failed to capitalize on them.
Even a team that has lacked success in the draft, such as the Raiders, can usually get it right occasionally. However, it is rare that a team that has struggled in the draft as much as the Raiders can successfully draft not just a solid pick in the first round but one of the best in recent memory. Such is the case for the Raiders and the 15th overall pick in the draft.
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema recently listed his All-Decade NFL Mock Draft. Sikkema listed veteran Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller as the best 15th overall draft pick since 2015, which is quite the honor. Sikkema’s naming of Miller to the All-Decade NFL Mock Draft shows how dominant and dependable Miller has been over the last decade.
“The Raiders didn’t get many draft picks right during the Jon Gruden era, but Kolton Miller turned out to be a big hit,” Sikkema said. “He has recorded single-season PFF blocking grades above 80.0 for each of the last three seasons. There weren’t many other standouts to consider here, which means 2024 rookie Laiatu Latu has a chance to make a name for himself as the most recent No. 15 pick.”
While the Raiders have struggled in the draft, selecting Miller has been one of the best moves of any team in the draft over the last decade and a move that has helped keep the Raiders somewhat afloat during that span. Miller has solidified one of the most critical positions on the offensive line and has done so for a long time. Of all the positions on the football field, few are tougher to solidify than left tackle. In Miller, the Raiders have one of the best.
