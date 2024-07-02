REPORT: Raiders' Roster Receives Shocking Evaluation
As soon as the offseason began, the Las Vegas Raiders conducted their search for a general manager and decided to go with veteran General Manager Tom Telesco.
Upon his arrival, Telesco went straight to work, using free agency and the NFL Draft to address the most significant needs on the Raiders roster.
Telesco strategically added both starting caliber players and depth pieces to a Raiders roster that had many voids left on the team. Telesco continued to add players, vastly improving the Raiders' roster from the previous season.
Still, the 33rd Team's Ian Valentino believes the Raiders have the 10th-worst roster in the league.
“The extremes of the Las Vegas Raiders will make them a fun team to watch in 2024,” Mosher said. “Whether it's Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew under center, they'll have to strongly lean into the strengths of an offense with an unproven running back stable and lack of depth at receiver. The good news is Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer are fully capable of providing big plays.
“It's the consistency that is the concern for a young unit with no defined third receiver and a first-year starting running back after Josh Jacobs departed to Green Bay. The offensive line will benefit from adding second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, but it's still not a reliable unit. Playing in the AFC West meatgrinder will expose the team's issues more than most divisions.”
The Raiders' offense made a few moves to improve its roster this offseason. Conversely, the Raiders' defense is returning every starter, which gives them a sort of continuity not enjoyed by many units on the Raiders right now, players or coaches.
“The defense is in a similar boat,” Mosher said. “The defensive line is more than formidable, with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins headlining it. The big question is whether the passing defense will again rank in the top 12 of yards and touchdowns allowed despite the individual talent failing to perform at a star level. That might change as Robert Spillane, Jack Jones, and Tre'von Moehrig continue to grow. If they don't, the Raiders might see some regression on defense.
