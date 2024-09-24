REPORT: Raiders' Week 3 Opponent Considering New Quarterback?
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from their 36-22 embarrassment at the hands of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They need to rebound, fast, and their matchup at home against the Cleveland Browns might be the answer.
The Browns are also 1-2 and have had many struggles generating offense this season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been the catalyst for many of those struggles. Some, like The Sporting News' Dan Treacy, wonder is Watson could be benched.
"The Browns are in a tough spot with Watson because of his contract, which is virtually untradeable at this point and makes it impossible for the team to cut him outright without swallowing a massive amount of money," Treacy wrote. "That doesn't mean Watson can't be benched, though. Cleveland invested in its backup role by adding Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley this offseason. While Huntley was released after Dorian Thompson-Robinson's strong preseason, Winston earned the No. 2 job and has enough experience to give the Browns a realistic starting option if Watson isn't getting the job done.
"To this point, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't indicated he's considering a quarterback change. ... At some point, however, winning is what matters most. The Browns got the win in Week 2, but a home loss to the underdog Giants won't sit well with the fan base, if chants of "We want Jameis" are any indication."
After the Browns' loss to the New York Giants, another team of lowly stature in 2024, Stefanski seemed to criticize his quarterback, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
"Obviously, Deshaun gives you everything he has," Stefanski said. "He can't get sacked that many times, can't get hit that many times. That's not good enough, and that's on me and that's on us to get that fixed."
On Sunday, Browns fans were clamoring for backup Jameis Winston. A former first-round pick, Winston is also a 5,000-yard passer and former Pro Bowl quarterback. This is his 10th season in the NFL and he has plenty of experience. Winston's record is 34-46 in 80 starts.
He has appeared in 95 games over the course of his career.
