REPORT: Recent Mock Draft Gives Life to Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders proved to have some pieces on offense in rookie tight end star Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, but could easily add a few players to boost the efforts. In a recent PFF mock draft, the Raiders may have landed exactly what they need.
While the narrative of the offseason thus far has been that the Raiders need to find a franchise altering quarterback, their chances have decreased immensely given their draft slot. But similar to last season, the Raiders took Bowers and it turned out to be the right move. Could one more addition be what pushes the Raiders to the finish line?
Tetairoa McMillan is a wide receiver from Arizona was the man recently the Raiders took in the mock draft, and it makes so much sense. After the trade of Davante Adams to the New York Jets, Meyers stepped up in his position. The addition of McMillan could benefit the Raiders for multiple seasons should they decide to select him.
The six-foot-five receiver could easily give the Raiders some height on offense for the more complex passes. McMillan has been with Arizona the first three seasons of his collegiate career. Typically dawning red and white, McMillan could get used to dawning the black and silver.
At Arizona, McMillan has totaled 3,423 receiving yards in three seasons, has totaled 213 receptions and has scored 26 touchdowns. With Bowers brute strength, Meyers agility and McMillan's height and speed, the Raiders could possess one of the best young receiving trios in the NFL for 2025.
Following Bowers and Meyers becoming the first Raider duo since 2016 to record 1,000+ receiving yards, any addition to the offense would be welcome. Though options lie in free agency, the Raiders should not pass up on McMillan if he falls to them in the draft sequence.
While the Raiders still need to address their quarterback situation, the addition of McMillan could play immediate dividens for the Raiders in 2025. The talent that young Raiders possess should be a selling point for free agents considering to come to Las Vegas, but if the Raiders select McMillan, fully expect free agent signings should follow.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE