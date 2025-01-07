Raiders' WR Meyers, TE Bowers Set Special Mark as a Duo
The Las Vegas Raiders season did not go as planned. The team struggled with a lot of injuries to key players all season long. They got out to another slow start as well and could not find a way out of it. The offseason will be important for the franchise. They will need to find their next quarterback and continue to develop the young talent.
Some bright spots on the team were wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Meyers was the talk of training camp and it translated to the field all season long. Bowers was the best offensive playmaker for the team in his first season. Many were surprised when the the team drafted him but he showed why he was the best coming out of college.
Meyers took over as the No. 1 wide receiver for the Raiders after they traded away Davante Adams. Meyers showed why he is a true No. 1 receiver in this league.
Both Meyers and Bowers finished the season with over 1000 receiving yards. It was the first time since 2016 that two Raiders went over the 1000-yard receiving mark. The last pair of teammates were receivers, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper.
The Raiders have two premier weapons heading into next season. A lot of quarterbacks can find success throwing the ball to both Bowers and Meyers.
"That is honestly the biggest part about it all. This was a group effort," said Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. "This is not just me, going out here running routes, asking for the ball. A lot of people wanted me to get that. So, it is for all of us, and we are going to celebrate this whenever we can ... That is my favorite moment. Just the guys, realizing this was a group effort man. A lot of people kept me motivated. A lot of people kept me pushing man. It is all of us. We deserved this ... I am grateful more than anything. I just know everybody who supported me this whole way and I know they are happy right now."
The Raiders will look to bounce back next season. A lot of work to do but they have the right leaders on the field to get back on track.
