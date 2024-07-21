REPORT: Should the Raiders Consider Adding to Talented Defense?
After finishing last season as one of the top-scoring defenses in the league, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defenses in the National Football League this upcoming season. Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco signed former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins earlier this offseason, giving the Raiders arguably the best defensive line in the NFL.
Adding Wilkins to a defensive line that featured defensive end Maxx Crosby, an emerging Malcolm Koonce, and defensive tackle John Jenkins, who is coming off the best season of his career, has given the Raiders a formidable defensive line. The Raiders defensive line has two players amongst the top-seven players at their respective positions.
The Raiders’ defense is expected to perform well this upcoming season, mainly due to their improved play over last season's final nine games, the addition of Wilkins, and the emergence of Koonce. However, there is little proven depth behind the starters on the defensive line.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network believes the Raiders' talented defense could still use additional depth behind defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. While the Raiders do still have Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson, neither have proven themselves enough to give the Raiders much confidence. Robinson believes the Raiders should sign veteran defensive lineman Charles Harris.
“2023 Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson is expected to spend more time on the interior in 2024 after thriving there near the end of last season,” Robinson said. “While Wilson could be more productive at DT, his position switch will leave Las Vegas with few EDGE options behind starters Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.”
Harris would be a solid addition to the already talented Raiders defensive line. Last season, the Raiders kept more defensive linemen on their roster as they headed into the season than any other position. It may not be a bad move for them to consider making a similar move this season. Harris, who spent the last few seasons with the Detroit Lions, would be an excellent depth addition for the Raiders, who pride themselves on depth and versatility. Harris does not have the most overwhelming stats, but combined with the talent the Raiders already have on the defensive line, could be a wise addition.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.