REPORT: Third-Year Raider Deemed Team's Breakout Candidate
Las Vegas Raiders' running back Zamir White is taking on a much more impacful role heading into his third NFL season.
While White experienced the role of a starter in the last four games of the 2024 season, it's likely that he will be serving in this spot full-time when the 2024 season rolls around.
White will have to fill some big shoes with the offseason departure of All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, but as just mentioned, he already had to do so last season. And he excelled.
Tony Catalina of Pro Football Network has White being Las Vegas' "potential breakout player" this coming season.
"Josh Jacobs is no longer in Las Vegas, setting up White to get his first real chance to break onto the scene," Catalina wrote. "He had been productive at times in limited capacities, but his chance to shine and change the trajectory of his NFL career begins in 2024. The talent is there, and now the timing is too."
White rushed for 451 yards and a touchdown last season, while also adding 98 receiving yards. His four starts last season were his only starts so far in his young career. Of his 451 rushing yards, 145 came in the Raiders' upset over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, while 112 were posted in Las Vegas' season finale against the Denver Broncos.
White showed last year that he has the potential to be a star in the NFL. With all of the Raiders' receiving threats headlining the offense, White could fly under the radar as one of the top up-and-coming backs in the league.
The Raiders drafted White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He entered the league fresh off a national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs, having served as the team's starting running back.
White would play 14 games in his rookie season but made no starts, as Jacobs went on to become the league's rushing champion with a memorable 2022-23 campaign.
