REPORT: Two Vikings Named Perfect Targets For Raiders Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders sported one of the worst offenses in 2024.
The run game was abysmal and the quarterback play left a lot to be desired. A catalyst of these issues were injuries along the offensive line for one; Luke Getsy was another, hence his firing. Interim Scott Turner stepped in and things looked slightly better, though the Raiders finished 29th in points scored and 27th in total yards.
With minority owner Tom Brady in the driver's seat and new GM John Spytek, the Raiders can control their destiny with a head coach hire and a strong offseason.
The draft will be huge, but some think the Raiders' future could hinge on free agency. Pro Football Focus named two Minnesota Vikings stars as perfect for the Silver and Black's situation. They address major needs too -- quarterback and running back.
PFF's Mason Cameron writes that Sam Darnold, who had a resurgent 2024 and is the publication's No. 9-ranked free agent, would fit best with the Raiders.
"Although the redemption arc of Darnold returning to New York would be poetic, the Jets have too many questions at quarterback and likely not enough cap space to facilitate a deal for their former No. 3 overall pick," Cameron wrote. "However, Las Vegas projects to hold the second-most cap space this offseason and currently sits outside of the range of one of the top passers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Raiders are in the process of a complete overhaul and are currently without a general manager, head coach or stable quarterback. With Tom Brady weighing in at the ownership level, this team could identify Darnold’s breakout 82.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 as more than just a flash in the pan. But much has to fall into place from now until March."
Darnold is more affordable than he would have been had he not folded in the two biggest games of the year -- a Week 18 tilt with the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs, and a wildcard matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Both ended in his worst performances of the season and wide margins of defeat (a combined 40 points).
To fix the Raiders' rushing attack, Cameron writes that they could sign Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who notched 1,138 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
"Despite pushing 30 years old and finding a new home, Jones continued to perform with an exceptional level of consistency in Minnesota, having never produced a regular season below a 75.0 PFF overall grade," Cameron wrote. "... Given the success he found playing with Sam Darnold in the Vikings' backfield, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see the Raiders invest to bring that well-rounded production to Allegiant Stadium."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE