REPORT: Where Do Raiders Rank Entering Week 6?
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped a winnable game against the Denver Broncos in Week 5 to fall to 2-3 on the season.
The Raiders offense will undergo a big change this week with Aidan O'Connell getting the nod to take the reins as starting quarterback.
Where do the Raiders rank among the NFL?
On SI: No. 27
Our Raiders on SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter Sr. wrote:
"The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 2-3 on the season, and all three losses are accredited to games they should have won. Antonio Pierce finds his team navigating the Davante Adams drama while protecting their season from spiraling out of control."
Sports Illustrated: No. 29
Conor Orr had the Raiders at No. 29, dropping them four spots from the week previous.
"A very cool Brock Bowers play in this game was my one and only takeaway," Orr wrote. "The Raiders are going to lean into quarterback juggling for the remainder of the season. Antonio Pierce seems to alternately control and then lose the pulse of this team. Let’s see if he can find some semblance of balance."
CBS Sports: No. 25
Pete Prisco dropped the Raiders two spots to No. 25.
"It looks like the Gardner Minshew era is a short one," Prisco wrote. "He was benched at Denver -- and rightfully so. It's time to give Aiden O'Connell a shot."
Fox Sports: No. 27
David Helman has the Raiders at No. 27.
"I'm not writing off the Raiders yet," Helman wrote. "They've already won two games, and they were on the verge of going up 17-3 in Denver when Patrick Surtain II turned that game upside down. All of that said, Gardner Minshew got himself benched and Davante Adams seems to be on his way out of town. You can't deny that things feel dicey in Vegas right now."
The 33rd Team: No. 24
Marcus Mosher has been the kindest to the Raiders, slotting them in at No. 24. They were No. 20 the previous week.
"The Las Vegas Raiders had their winning streak against the Broncos snapped in Week 5, mostly due to turnovers on offense," Mosher wrote. "Las Vegas was moving the ball well early in the game, but a 100-yard pick-six by Patrick Surtain II off Gardner Minshew changed the game.
"Minshew was eventually replaced by Aidan O’Connell, but he didn’t fare any better. The Raiders are a good team with a bottom-five quarterback situation. And that’s exactly what most thought of them going into the 2024 season."
