REPORT: Where Does Raiders' Davante Adams Want to Go?
The Davante Adams saga continues as more and more news comes out about what the future MIGHT hold for the Las Vegas Raiders' star wide receiver.
Reports surfaced earlier this week regarding Adams' future in Las Vegas, as the Raiders reportedly would "consider" trading Adams. As we reported a couple days ago, a source told Las Vegas Raiders on SI that anything offered for Adams would have to be "a substantive offer to be considered."
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Adams would like to be traded to the New York Jets.
The Jets, of course, are quarterbacked by one of the greatest to ever do it, Aaron Rodgers, Adams' former longtime quarterback when he was with the Green Bay Packers.
It makes sense Adams would want to play with Rodgers again. He knows him better -- at least on the field -- than any quarterback he's ever played with and is by far the best he's ever caught passes from.
Rapoport also reported that "according to sources informed of Adams' thinking, he is open to playing for several other teams. The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing."
It would make sense if Adams wants to play for New Orleans as well, for similar reasons. Adams would be reunited with Dere Carr, whom he played with at Fresno State and the final 15 games of Carr's career as a Raider.
Rapoport wrote that Las Vegas has "had conversations with several teams since Monday when Adams told Las Vegas he preferred to play elsewhere. Those conversations ramped up after NFL Media first reported that Adams would like to be dealt. Nothing currently has come close to happening and no trade is expected at least until next week at the earliest, sources say."
Adams did not play against the Cleveland Browns last week because of a hamstring injury. It was the first time he had missed a game since becoming a Raider.
We'll see what more comes of all this. And of course, we will keep you, our audience, informed as we learn.
