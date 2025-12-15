The Raiders' Blueprint to Righting the Ship Before Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders did the right thing by drafting running back Ashton Jeanty. His production this season will not say much, but the Raiders could not pass on a potentially franchise running back simply because they were drafting No. 6. If it were a higher pick, possibly, but not at No. 6 overall.

It is much easier to find quality pieces at other places on offense than it is to find a running back as talented as Jeanty. However, the Raiders ' decision to find those quality pieces at different positions, mainly offensive line, has doomed Jeanty's rookie season and any hope of a turnaround in 2025.

Fair Outlook

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently analyzed the season of every rookie that was drafted in the first round of the most recent draft. Brooks fairly noted that it is hard to blame a running back for not being able to run behind the worst offensive line in the National Football League.

"The Boise State product's underwhelming campaign is a byproduct of a dysfunctional play-calling situation and a poor offensive line. With so much leakage between the tackles, it is hard to completely destroy Jeanty for his meager production in Year 1," Brooks said.

The Blueprint

Las Vegas will enter the offseason with more money than nearly any team in the National Football League. They must use it and use it wisely. Las Vegas cannot sit on its hands while having a pocket full of cash like it did this past offseason. They must thoroughly address their offensive line.

Last season, the Chicago Bears finished 5-12. The Raiders finished 4-13. Within weeks of Ben Johnson accepting the Bears' head coaching job, the Bears made multiple moves to add veteran offensive linemen. They have gone on to have the type of turnaround the Raiders have dreamed of.

The Bears thoroughly addressed their offensive line and are now near the top of their division. They were just as bad as the Raiders were last season, yet they have already won 10 games, as Pete Carroll noted he had planned to win this season. In hindsight, Carroll could not have been more wrong.

The Raiders drafted a running back with the No. 6 pick in the draft, then barely touched their offensive line in the offseason. The results are a ground game that looks worse with Jeanty than it ever did without him. The Bears gave the Raiders a simple blueprint. They would be wise to follow it.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

