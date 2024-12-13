REPORT: Where Does Raiders' OL Rank in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an interesting year along their offensive line.
Coach Antonio Pierce has shuffled the players along the line for several reasons, whether it be for injuries or other things. The typically sturdy unit has seen some cracks in the foundation this year.
While the Raiders’ offensive line is not entirely to blame for the team’s struggles, the lack of consistency could play some role. When everyone along the line is healthy, it is one of the better units in the NFL.
But has it been this year? Not according to one Pro Football Network writer.
PFN’s Dallas Robinson ranks the Raiders’ starting unit of Kolton Miller, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, and DJ Glaze as the 23rd-best in the league.
On the Raiders’ O-Line, Robinson writes:
“What a few months of change for the Raiders’ offensive line. OL coach James Cregg was fired following the team’s Week 9 loss to the Bengals — along with OC Luke Getsy and QB coach Rich Scangarello — while Las Vegas has been forced to modify its front five. Guard Cody Whitehair is out, forcing Dylan Parham back into the starting lineup. Second-round rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson made his first start at center in Week 9, filling for Andre James (ankle). Fortunately, left tackle Kolton Miller hasn’t missed time after sporting a walking boot before the Raiders’ Week 10 bye.”
The Raiders drafted Powers-Johnson as a guard, but he has moved back to the position he played at Oregon in his senior season. It has been a bit of a struggle, but Powers-Johnson’s rookie season has been encouraging.
It has been a rotating door for the Raiders’ guard spots. Injuries to Whitehair, as Robinson mentioned, and Parham have opened the door for Jordan Meredith to step in and play well.
The Raiders may feel comfortable with this group going into 2025, as most linemen are locked into long-term or rookie contracts. Las Vegas has a good core with this group. They just need everyone to get healthy.
23 may be a bit low for this group at their ceiling, but the Raiders’ O-Line has not reached its ceiling this season. It could be once the team is healthy and players are stable once again.
