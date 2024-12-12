Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Recaps Day 2 of NFL Owners' Meetings
IRVING, Texas -- The NFL owner's meeting is underway in Texas and our Hondo Carpenter is on-site to bring you everything you need to know about what's going on inside the conference.
In this latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, Carpenter recaps Day 2:
Below is a partial transcript from Antonio Pierce's Wednesday presser:
Q: What's the latest at quarterback as far as Aidan O'Connell?
Coach Pierce: "Good. Aidan [O'Connell] walked into the building. He was in the weight room, the training room and was at walkthrough right now. When we have our walkthrough later, he'll be out there."
Q: So is Aidan O'Connell planning to start this week?
Coach Pierce: "We'll see how the week goes."
Q: Any extra excitement on game week when it's a Monday night game? Coach
Pierce: "I would hope so for our team, opportunity on prime time to keep showing improvement and getting better and playing with pride, and obviously trying to get a win."
Q: How does it feel to be back at home this week?
Coach Pierce: "Feels real good. It feels like we've been on the road this whole season. It's been one of those years, but our fan base has been good, even on the road for us, traveling really well. But it's good when we play at home and it's on Monday Night Football, you know they'll show up and be loud, and Raider Nation, that Black Hole will get rocking and rolling, and we got to do a good job of keeping them in the game."
Q: You guys signed Carter Bradley to the active roster. What have you seen out of him that got him that promotion? And what does that mean for your quarterback room?
Coach Pierce: "Well, I just think dealing with the injuries, might as well have three quarterbacks up the way the season has been going. But Carter [Bradley] has done a really good job, kind of like Sincere [McCormick], giving us this really good look on the practice squad and the look team, being competitive, really getting after us. And I think as the season has grown, again it's in practice, but you have seen improvement. I think the moxie's come out of him, he's kind of got out of his shell. I think it's a great opportunity, you never know what's going to happen in the game, and he has to be ready to play because it's been that kind of season for us."
