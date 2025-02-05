REPORT: Which Senior Bowl Risers Could Raiders Consider?
The Las Vegas Raiders have several needs they must address with the NFL Draft and free agency. Some are more urgent than others.
For example -- wide receiver isn't the biggest need, but a strong pass-catching weapon would look really good with WR1 Jakobi Meyers and generational tight end Brock Bowers.
Pro Football Focus recently named two wide receivers who excelled at the Senior Bowl as risers that could garner a look from the Raiders -- Jack Bech of TCU and Tez Johnson of Oregon.
"Bech was the big winner in Mobile," wrote Trevor Sikkema. "Not that we didn’t already think highly of him as a top-60 player prior to the practice week, but when you consistently get open and showcase very reliable hands for three straight days, you’re getting bumped up even higher in the rankings. I’m not saying he’s going to be a first-round pick, but I very much doubt he gets out of the second round. After the Senior Bowl, his stock feels comfortable in the early-to-mid second-round range."
Not a bad price for someone who with the ceiling of a very good No. 2 option or serviceable No. 1 (factoring in Bowers, hypothetically).
Though a bit undersized, the Ducks' Johnson could end up in a unique spot come the draft.
"How high could PFF's expectations really be for a wide receiver who is just 5-foot-9, 156 pounds? I liked Johnson’s film more than expected, and I was more impressed by him than I thought I would be at the Senior Bowl," Sikkema wrote. "I understand a lot of the practice drills are tailor-made for wide receivers to best defensive backs, but Johnson consistently won his reps. He created separation from defensive backs all week to create throwing windows for his quarterbacks. His quickness especially stood out when running routes. He isn’t quite as explosive as Tank Dell, who was built similarly and went in the third round, but Johnson feels like a priority Day 3 player now after a great week in Mobile."
Depth on the offensive line is needed; the Raiders may very well go high on a lineman, but spending a first-round pick might not be required for a low-cost, high-ceiling option in North Dakota State's Grey Zabel.
"Zabel was already highly thought of around these parts as a top-50 player on the big board entering Senior Bowl week," Sikkema wrote. "After playing the last two seasons at offensive tackle, Zabel got plenty of reps inside at guard and center, where he will likely play in the league due to less-than-ideal measurements for a tackle. He was stellar on the inside and should now be in the draft range of Graham Barton from last year. Barton made a similar transition from tackle to interior and went No. 26 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
