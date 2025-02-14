REPORT: Why Raiders QB Situation Isn't Hopeless
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty to figure out with new head coach Pete Carroll, but nothing is more urgent than their quarterback situation. With a questionable draft class and plenty of cap space ($95 million per Spotrac), it seems like a bygone conclusion that Silver and Black might just take the free agency route and grab a bridge quarterback or even a young, talented one with franchise potential (Sam Darnold).
Regardless, the 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta listed the Raiders at No. 29 on his list of the league's best and worst quarterback plans.
His review of the Raiders' 2024 quarterback situation was not too kind of the team in the desert -- and deservedly so.
"The offense was a mess," wrote Pizzuta. "Gardner Minshew was one of the league’s least efficient quarterbacks when he was on the field. Aidan O’Connell was better 19th in EPA per play while Minshew was 35th — but he didn’t show enough to warrant him being an unquestioned starter going into the 2025 season, especially with a new coaching staff in the building.
The Raiders were ranked ahead of the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns. The Jets are going to be hunting for a new signal caller after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, the Saints are still (sort of?) riding with Derek Carr (he is potential trade bait), and the Browns were putrid and will lose Jameis Winston this offseason.
On the outlook side of things, the Raiders have a far better situation. Cap space, a high draft choice, and of cource, quarterback whisperers Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at the helm.
"The Chip Kelly effect will be something to monitor," Pizzuta wrote. "He got an insane season out of Nick Foles when he was with the Eagles and has evolved his offense since returning to the college game. Las Vegas has the sixth overall pick, so the Raiders could find themselves in the mix at the top of the draft but with $92.5 million in cap space, they could be a team willing to throw the bank at a player like Darnold in an attempt to catch up to the rest of the division.
