REPORT: Will Raiders Avoid Star Ravens QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a tough game against the Baltimore Ravens this upcoming Sunday.
The last time the Raiders and Ravens matched up, Las Vegas emerged victorious on a walk-off touchdown from Zay Jones in overtime. It was the first game at Allegiant Stadium that fans were allowed to attend after the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been three years since then. Both franchises are vastly different now.
The Ravens are led by two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who has gotten the Ravens close to the Super Bowl a couple of times. He has not gotten them over the hump, but he always keeps them at the top of the AFC.
However, the Raiders could avoid seeing the star quarterback.
Jackson was reportedly not at practice on Monday. Not many more details were reported, but it is peculiar that he is missing practice after seemingly not suffering any injury last Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It is too early in the week to determine whether Jackson is out for the game, especially considering Coach John Harbaugh did not give an injury designation. It could just be a personal excuse for the day for the Ravens’ star.
However, if something is going on with Jackson, the Raiders could catch a big break not having to face him. Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his dual-threat ability would cause major problems for the Raiders’ defense.
If Jackson cannot go, the Ravens will turn to veteran Josh Johnson, who has spent 17 years in the NFL and has played for 15 different teams, including a two-month stint with the Raiders in 2018.
Jackson has appeared in two games against the Raiders, throwing for 435 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson is much different from Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert. Jackson will escape the pocket and run, and he is one of the best runners in the league. The Raiders will not see a rushing quarterback like Jackson all season long, if he plays.
We will know more about Jackson’s status on Wednesday. But for now, with him missing the first practice of the week, things could get interesting for the Raiders.
