Robert Spillane Proving Why Raiders Wanted Him
The Las Vegas Raiders have benefitted greatly from adding linebacker Robert Spillane two offseasons ago.
The veteran linebacker is leading the Raiders in tackles for the second year in a row and is tied for third in the league with 44. Aside from his play, Spillane is a great leader as well, an important trait for the middle linebacker position.
"You can see it all over the tape when he was with Pittsburgh," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham when he addressed the media on Thursday. "You could see it. You could just tell he played with a chip on his shoulder. You could see the energy. You can see the ability to communicate. So, when he got here, that's why we wanted him. We wanted him. So, whoever the other free agents were, we wanted HIM. And then he got here, and he quickly established that, and then we started to grow our relationship through communication, through disagreements. Our first interaction -- you can ask him about that one [laughter]. I was just joking, but he didn't take it like that.
"But it's just the great relationship, and we're able to talk ball. That's why I love it. We're able to sit there, talk ball. I don't have to go up on the board. I'm like, 'Hey, they do this. They do that. Can you see this? 'Yes. No, Pat, this might be better. Hey, do this.' It's a beautiful thing to be able to have your green dot, your inside linebackers in the middle of the defense to be able to communicate like that. For me, that's, for me, is really good."
Spillane has been a monster for this shorthanded Raiders defense this year, having recorded double-digit tackles in each game so far. It's a testament to everything Graham talked about, and his preparation continues to pay off week in and week out.
Spillane's presence will be even more crucial this week as the Raiders will be without his fellow linebackers, Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson, as revealed by Coach Antonio Pierce on Friday. Deablo will miss his third straight game with an oblique injury, while Masterson was limited in practice to start the week but did not participate on Thursday due to a knee injury.
