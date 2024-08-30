Rushing Attack to Play a Major Role in Raiders' Offense This Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a different approach to the running back position this upcoming season.
After years of having a single primary running back, Josh Jacobs, the Raiders front office decided to go with more of a group approach at running back, as the team has four talented running backs who all do various things well. Not to mention, General Manager Tom Telesco was able to supplement the Raiders backfield via the NFL Draft and free agency, giving the Raiders four running backs at a cheaper cost than they paid Jacobs for his last season with the team.
Pierce said the team’s quarterback battle over the offseason made it challenging to pay attention to other positions the team had already solidified. Still, he is confident in the team’s group of running backs. He noted that while the team has multiple running backs they can depend on, he still expects a heavy dose of running back Zamir White.
The veteran back patiently waited his turn behind Jacobs and showed potential during the team’s final four games of last season, becoming the first running back in Raiders history to rush for 100 yards or more in two of their first four starts. Pierce likes what he has seen from White and the rest of the team’s running backs this offseason.
"Yeah, that's why we had pads on yesterday to kind of get after it a little bit,” Pierce said. “Again, when you've got a quarterback battle, it kind of makes it tough to do other things. But I thought we picked and chose our days in training camp, but that's going to be an important part of our game, not because AP likes to run the ball, no because running the ball is effective for us as well, and that opens up play pass and everything for our wide receivers and our offense.
“I like what we've been seeing with our running backs. I think Zamir [White] has his legs underneath them. I mean, big, powerful man and bigger than he was last year, more explosive, faster, it looks like. And then Alex Mattison, Dylan [Laube], all those guys, Ameer [Abdullah], they've all kind of got a role within the offense. But to be honest, early downs, a lot of number three, that's what I expect to see."
